Pakistan's former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in December, only to have the sentence overturned by a High Court in Lahore on Monday. Photo: AP
Pakistan court sets aside death sentence handed to former ruler Pervez Musharraf
- The former military ruler was found guilty of treason last year for suspending the constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007
- Musharraf, who is exiled in Dubai, slammed the sentence as a ‘vendetta’
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistan's former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in December, only to have the sentence overturned by a High Court in Lahore on Monday. Photo: AP