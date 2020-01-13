Pakistan's former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in December, only to have the sentence overturned by a High Court in Lahore on Monday. Photo: AP
Pakistan court sets aside death sentence handed to former ruler Pervez Musharraf

  • The former military ruler was found guilty of treason last year for suspending the constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007
  • Musharraf, who is exiled in Dubai, slammed the sentence as a ‘vendetta’
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:20pm, 13 Jan, 2020

