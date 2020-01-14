Neelum Valley, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, was hit by the avalanche. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 110 dead as avalanches, heavy snow hit Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

  • The avalanches have left many villagers stranded in Pakistan’s Neelum valley area, following heavy rain that also triggered landslides
  • Highways connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan are blocked, impacting the transport of essential goods into Afghanistan, where at least 39 have died
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:42pm, 14 Jan, 2020

Neelum Valley, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, was hit by the avalanche. Photo: EPA-EFE
