Neelum Valley, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, was hit by the avalanche. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 110 dead as avalanches, heavy snow hit Pakistan, India, Afghanistan
- The avalanches have left many villagers stranded in Pakistan’s Neelum valley area, following heavy rain that also triggered landslides
- Highways connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan are blocked, impacting the transport of essential goods into Afghanistan, where at least 39 have died
Topic | Pakistan
