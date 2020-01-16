A baker works on an approximatively 6.5km-long cake in the south Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake in bid to break Chinese record

  • Serpentine confectionery stretched 6.5km over thousands of tables and weighed about 27,000kg
  • Guinness record held by Chinese bakers who made 3.2km-long fruitcake in 2018
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:31am, 16 Jan, 2020

