A baker works on an approximatively 6.5km-long cake in the south Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake in bid to break Chinese record
- Serpentine confectionery stretched 6.5km over thousands of tables and weighed about 27,000kg
- Guinness record held by Chinese bakers who made 3.2km-long fruitcake in 2018
Topic | Guinness World Records
A baker works on an approximatively 6.5km-long cake in the south Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP