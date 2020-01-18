Khagendra Thapa Magar, the world's shortest man, poses with his Guinness record certificate against the backdrop of Mount Machchhapuchhre in Pokhara, Nepal, in October 2010. Photo: AFP
World’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, dies in Nepal at 27
- Magar, who was 67cm (2 feet 2.41 inches) tall, died of pneumonia, his family said
- He was verified as the world’s shortest man who could walk by Guinness World Records in 2010, and travelled to more than a dozen countries
