Khagendra Thapa Magar, the world's shortest man, poses with his Guinness record certificate against the backdrop of Mount Machchhapuchhre in Pokhara, Nepal, in October 2010. Photo: AFP
World’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, dies in Nepal at 27

  • Magar, who was 67cm (2 feet 2.41 inches) tall, died of pneumonia, his family said
  • He was verified as the world’s shortest man who could walk by Guinness World Records in 2010, and travelled to more than a dozen countries
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:27am, 18 Jan, 2020

