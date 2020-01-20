Climbers wait to be rescued after an avalanche hit in Deurali, Nepal, on January 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Nepal avalanche: bad weather means search for South Korean hikers could take weeks

  • Four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides are missing after an avalanche hit the Annapurna region in the Himalayas
  • About 200 people have been rescued, but officials say bad weather and thick snow are delaying the search
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Jan, 2020

