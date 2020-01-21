Hospital staff load bodies of Indian tourists into an ambulance for postmortem, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  South Asia

Group of 8 Indian tourists, including 4 children, die after falling unconscious at resort in Nepal

  • The group reportedly turned on a gas heater inside the room while the windows and doors were closed
  • The eight tourists were part of a group of 15 who had travelled to Nepal from Kerala
Topic |   Nepal
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:22pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hospital staff load bodies of Indian tourists into an ambulance for postmortem, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE