Hospital staff load bodies of Indian tourists into an ambulance for postmortem, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP Photo
Group of 8 Indian tourists, including 4 children, die after falling unconscious at resort in Nepal
- The group reportedly turned on a gas heater inside the room while the windows and doors were closed
- The eight tourists were part of a group of 15 who had travelled to Nepal from Kerala
