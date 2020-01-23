Prominent female politician Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, speaks at a protest against India's new citizenship law earlier this month. Photo: AFP
India’s female lawmakers face online abuse, rape and death threats
- A study by Amnesty International India found that 95 of the country’s female politicians had received nearly 1 million hateful mentions on Twitter
- It was unclear if online abuse against women politicians was worsening or improving as the research was the first of its kind and scale in the country
Topic | India
Prominent female politician Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, speaks at a protest against India's new citizenship law earlier this month. Photo: AFP