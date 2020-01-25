An Indian security officer patrols a street in Srinagar, Kashmir, on January 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters
India to restore Kashmir’s internet access, but social media ban to remain

  • Access to 301 government-approved websites will be restored, including international news publications and platforms such as Netflix
  • Mobile phone data access will also be restored, but limited to slower 2G connections, Indian authorities said
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:21pm, 25 Jan, 2020

