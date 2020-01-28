Chinese tourists wear protective masks at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Sri Lanka confirms first case, a tourist from Hubei
- Woman in her 40s arrived in country last week and had a fever when admitted to hospital on Saturday
- Sri Lanka has become major travel destination for Chinese tourists in recent years
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Chinese tourists wear protective masks at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE