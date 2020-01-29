Rescuers stand on a bus that plunged into a well after crashing with an autorickshaw in Meshi Phata, western India. At least 27 were killed and over 30 injured. Photo: AFP
Bus and autorickshaw collide and plunge into well in India, killing at least 27
- At least 33 passengers were injured and had to be pulled out of the well by rescuers
- India has some of the world’s highest traffic fatalities with more than 150,000 deaths annually due to poor roads and reckless driving
Topic | India
