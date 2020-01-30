A Pakistani man carrying a child rushes away from the site of a blast shortly after a car bomb exploded in Peshawar in 2013. Photo: AP
Pakistan records massive drop in terror attacks, though threats remain
- A tally by Pakistani think tanks found attacks had plummeted from nearly 2,000 to fewer than 250 over the last decade
- But an international watchdog has warned that the country is not doing enough to stop terror financing
