A Pakistani man carrying a child rushes away from the site of a blast shortly after a car bomb exploded in Peshawar in 2013. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan records massive drop in terror attacks, though threats remain

  • A tally by Pakistani think tanks found attacks had plummeted from nearly 2,000 to fewer than 250 over the last decade
  • But an international watchdog has warned that the country is not doing enough to stop terror financing
Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Pakistani man carrying a child rushes away from the site of a blast shortly after a car bomb exploded in Peshawar in 2013. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE