Pakistani students wearing protective face masks arrive at Islamabad International Airport on a flight from China on Monday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: China ally Pakistan resumes flights despite outbreak fears

  • The move comes as dozens of global airlines have halted flights to and from China over fears of the outbreak’s spread
  • Some 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis are living in China, and more than 500 nationals are believed to be in Wuhan, where the virus originated
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:22pm, 3 Feb, 2020

