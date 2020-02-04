A Pakistani woman holds a placard during a rally in Lahore demanding action over violence against women. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistani woman cuts off penis of attempted rapist

  • The 25-year-old woman used a knife to defend herself from the assault of a man who stormed her house in the central province of Punjab, police said
  • Hundreds of women are raped in Pakistan each year, but those who commit the assaults are rarely punished
Topic |   Pakistan
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:08pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Pakistani woman holds a placard during a rally in Lahore demanding action over violence against women. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE