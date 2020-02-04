A Pakistani woman holds a placard during a rally in Lahore demanding action over violence against women. Photo: AP
Pakistani woman cuts off penis of attempted rapist
- The 25-year-old woman used a knife to defend herself from the assault of a man who stormed her house in the central province of Punjab, police said
- Hundreds of women are raped in Pakistan each year, but those who commit the assaults are rarely punished
Topic | Pakistan
