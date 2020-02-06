Protesters from Shaheen Bagh take part in a demonstration against India's new citizenship law at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January, 29, 2020. Photo: AFP
India police 'harassing' students over sedition probe: rights groups
- Police questioned nearly 12 primary school students in southern Karnataka state after a complaint by a youth member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
- India has been roiled by street protests against a law that grants citizenships to other religious minorities except Muslims
Topic | India
