Protesters from Shaheen Bagh take part in a demonstration against India's new citizenship law at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January, 29, 2020. Photo: AFP
India police 'harassing' students over sedition probe: rights groups

  • Police questioned nearly 12 primary school students in southern Karnataka state after a complaint by a youth member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
  • India has been roiled by street protests against a law that grants citizenships to other religious minorities except Muslims
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:25am, 6 Feb, 2020

