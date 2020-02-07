The US embassy is among the most secure facilities in New Delhi, with multiple layers of manned and electronic security. File photo: AP
Indian man charged over alleged rape of five-year-old girl at US embassy in New Delhi
- The rape allegedly took place at the living quarters for local housekeeping staff on the American embassy’s premises
- The 25-year-old man was charged under child rape laws that carry the death penalty
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
