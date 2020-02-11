A member of India’s military hangs from a helicopter rappel rope while performing an operation demonstration earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
India lines up US$2.6 billion naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip

  • India’s defence purchases from the US have reached US$17 billion since 2007 as it has pivoted away from traditional supplier Russia
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is look to modernise the country’s military and narrow the gap with China
Reuters

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Feb, 2020

