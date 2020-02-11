Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief and chief minister of Delhi. Photo: EPA
Narendra Modi’s party suffers heavy defeat in local Delhi election in backlash against citizenship law
- The law eased citizenship rules for religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan but excluded Muslims
- The defeat in Delhi is the latest in a string of setbacks for the BJP at regional elections over the past two years
Topic | India
