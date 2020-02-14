Rudi Hartono dons a Spider-Man costume as he collects plastic waste and other rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, in January. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

From diapers to bricks: a US$100 billion plastic waste challenge

  • Researchers seek new solutions to meet demand for recycled plastics that is forecast to rise faster than supply
  • More than 7 million tonnes of such materials are going into the ocean every year
Topic |   Environment
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rudi Hartono dons a Spider-Man costume as he collects plastic waste and other rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Environment