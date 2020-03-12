An Indian security guard wears face mask as he stands outside the closed PVR cinema hall in Jammu, India on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: India cancels almost all visas and closes Myanmar border, as cases rise
- Millions of foreign nationals of Indian origin, who are traditionally granted visa-free access, will now also need to apply
- While there have been no reported deaths in South Asia, experts worry about burden outbreak will place on region’s overstretched medical systems
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An Indian security guard wears face mask as he stands outside the closed PVR cinema hall in Jammu, India on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE