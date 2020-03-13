A delay in getting first aid meant that both her hands had to be amputated below the elbow.

United States Only 200 successful hand transplants have taken place worldwide – including nine in India – since the first in thein 1999 on a man whose left lower limb had been blown off by a firework.

The first in India was conducted in 2015 at the Amrita Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) in the southern state of Kerala, where Siddanagowder’s family took her.

Siddanagowder gestures as she talks during an interview on March 7. Photo: AFP

The biggest problem was finding a donor. For cultural reasons, Indian families are often reluctant for the hands of their loved ones to be made available after their death.

“Usually you have to wait for a long time,” said Subramania Iyer, a member of a team of doctors who operated on Siddanagowder.

As a result, those seeking a transplant “are so desperate that they don’t mind if the hands are from a different gender”, said Iyer, a specialist in reconstructive surgery.

Eventually, the hospital obtained a pair of hands from a man in August 2017. Siddanagowder and her family accepted.

Siddanagowder pictured after her transplant surgery in 2017. Photo: Handout / AFP

The donor hands were first attached by the bones before the tendons, blood vessels and skin were painstakingly stitched together.

After the transplant, she had to undergo more than a year of physiotherapy for her body and brain to get used to the new hands and obtain mobility and sensation.

Iyer said that the colour of Siddanagowder’s hands quickly began to show “a lot of change”, but that it is difficult to pinpoint why.

“It could be because of MSH … a brain-controlled hormone that stimulates melanin production. We are wondering if MSH levels can really influence the skin colour.”

Siddanagowder turns the pages of a notebook with her new hands. Photo: AFP

Melanin is a natural pigment that gives skin – as well as hair and eyes – their colour.

Dr Shehla Agarwal, a leading dermatologist in New Delhi, said that the absence of testosterone explained why the hands became less hairy, and agreed that other hormonal changes might explain the change in colour.

But she also cited other possible factors.

“The donor male may have been exposed to more sunlight and physical activity compared to the woman,” Agarwal said.

Shreya on her part is loving the transformation – she even wrote her recent college exam with her new hands – and so are her doctors.

“We all feel very happy for her,” said Iyer.