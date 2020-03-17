Visitors wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus have their picture taken outside Taj Mahal in Agra, India, following its temporary closure. Photo: AFP
India closes Taj Mahal, other tourist sites as it steps up measures to control coronavirus
- India’s top tourist attraction draws up to 8 million tourists a year, and officials said it was crucial to close it temporarily
- Offices in Mumbai are working at 50 per cent staffing levels, while authorities stamp the wrists of those ordered to self-isolate
