A protest march following the gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in 2012. Photo: AFP
Delhi bus gang rapists scheduled to hang on Friday, victim’s lawyer says
- Attack on Jyoti Singh aboard a city bus sparked nationwide demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence in India
- Five men and one juvenile dragged Singh to the back of the bus and raped and tortured her with a metal rod. She died 13 days later
Topic | India
A protest march following the gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in 2012. Photo: AFP