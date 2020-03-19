A protest march following the gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in 2012. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Delhi bus gang rapists scheduled to hang on Friday, victim’s lawyer says

  • Attack on Jyoti Singh aboard a city bus sparked nationwide demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence in India
  • Five men and one juvenile dragged Singh to the back of the bus and raped and tortured her with a metal rod. She died 13 days later
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:42pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A protest march following the gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in 2012. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE