An Indian man watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Indian PM Narendra Modi orders one-day curfew to ‘prepare for future challenges’
- Most schools, entertainment facilities and tourist attractions, have already been closed across India
- Authorities also blocked roads to seal in Muslim-majority Kashmir after the region reported its first case of coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
