The mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, has said that justice has been done after four men were executed for the crime. Photo: AP
‘Justice has been done’: India hangs four men convicted of 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder
- The brutal attack on the 23-year-old student known as Nirbhaya sparked massive protests and global outrage. She later died in a Singapore hospital
- Six men were arrested for the attack. One died in his jail cell, one was released and four were executed at dawn
