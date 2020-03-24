A man walks past closed stores near the Khari Baoli spice market in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

  • ‘There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address
  • India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:32pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man walks past closed stores near the Khari Baoli spice market in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE