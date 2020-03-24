A man walks past closed stores near the Khari Baoli spice market in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus
- ‘There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address
- India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths
