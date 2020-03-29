Migrant workers try to board a crowded bus as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of Covid-19, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Modi apologises for lockdown in India, as millions of migrant workers struggle
- The Covid-19 lockdown order is designed to keep India’s 1.3 billion people at home
- But thousands have been forced to flee their homes and millions of informal and migrant workers are out of work
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
