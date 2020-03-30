Migrant workers and their families gather to try and catch buses on the outskirts of New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: India’s poor flee cities after being robbed of livelihoods by lockdown
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s order last Tuesday to lock down the country for 21 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has dried up work in urban areas
- What’s worse, the mass movement of people now risks speeding the spread of the coronavirus across the country – undermining the goal of lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Migrant workers and their families gather to try and catch buses on the outskirts of New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg