Police inspector Rajesh Babu, wearing a helmet depicting the coronavirus, asks a motorcycle rider to go home in Chennai, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: in India, after violence police try humour to enforce lockdown
- Police admit it has been hard work to keep 1.3 billion citizens in their homes, more than a week into the country’s 21-day lockdown
- Early videos showed officers administering roadside beatings to lockdown breakers, but in the last week or so police seem to have changed tack
