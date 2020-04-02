Police inspector Rajesh Babu, wearing a helmet depicting the coronavirus, asks a motorcycle rider to go home in Chennai, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: in India, after violence police try humour to enforce lockdown

  • Police admit it has been hard work to keep 1.3 billion citizens in their homes, more than a week into the country’s 21-day lockdown
  • Early videos showed officers administering roadside beatings to lockdown breakers, but in the last week or so police seem to have changed tack
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:05am, 2 Apr, 2020

