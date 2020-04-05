About 2,500 attendees – including 1,500 foreigners – who had remained around the event site, which includes a mosque and sleeping quarters, have been placed in quarantine.

So far, at least 154 worshippers who went to last month’s Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus, with two fatalities to date, authorities said.

Working through word of mouth and from lists of names provided by Jamaat organisers, officials have so far tracked down approximately 7,000 attendees in Punjab province and placed them in quarantine.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

Tablighi Jamaat is considered one of the world’s largest faith-based movements, with millions of followers, particularly in South Asia. It sends preachers to countries to spread Islam’s ideals.

Worshippers at weekly Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: EPA

According to organisers, a number of foreign nationals also attended this year’s gathering from countries including China, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Afghanistan.

About 1,500 foreigners are now quarantined in Pakistan, but others left the country without being tested.

On March 23, Gaza’s health ministry confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus were Palestinians who had attended the gathering.

Similar Tablighi Jamaat congregations were held in Malaysia and India amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been blamed for spreading the virus to other nations.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed exasperation the Jamaat took place, and blamed “the stubbornness of the clergy.”

“Any group of people who will not adhere to the government advice and will continue to do their normal activities will become a danger to others,” he said.

People maintain safe distance during prayers at a mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: EPA

Senior Tablighi preacher Naeem Butt said it was “ignorant” and “irresponsible” to blame the movement for spreading the virus.

“We cancelled our event after two days when the authorities told us to do so,” he said.

At the time, organisers blamed rainy weather, not the virus, for ending the event.