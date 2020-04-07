People walk in an area with circles marked on the floor for social distancing as they buy groceries at a temporary market in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
India faces coronavirus dilemma: to end world’s biggest lockdown or not
- A 21-day lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders have called for an extension to check the spread of Covid-19 in the country
- But shuttering down the US$2.9 trillion economy has left millions of people without work
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
