A vendor moves the cages of animals outside his closed shop during a lockdown in Karachi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus lockdown: hundreds of abandoned animals die at Pakistan markets
- Many caged cats, dogs and rabbits were found dead inside pet markets hurriedly closed as the disease spread
- Animals still alive in Karachi’s Empress Market were only rescued after activists appealed to the authorities for access
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A vendor moves the cages of animals outside his closed shop during a lockdown in Karachi. Photo: AFP