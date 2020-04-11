A health worker checks the body temperature of a man entering a hospital in New Delhi, India, as the country extends its nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  South Asia

India extends nationwide lockdown to control spread of coronavirus

  • The world’s biggest lockdown was due to end on Tuesday but Covid-19 infections continue to rise, with New Delhi and Mumbai emerging as hotspots
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference call with several ministers
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:29pm, 11 Apr, 2020

A health worker checks the body temperature of a man entering a hospital in New Delhi, India, as the country extends its nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE