Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed along with most of his family in a military coup on August 15, 1975. Photo: AFP
Hanged at midnight: Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader
- Execution of retired army captain was carried out less than week after he was arrested in Dhaka
- He had been a fugitive since a trial court in 1998 convicted him and 14 others and sentenced them to death
Topic | Bangladesh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed along with most of his family in a military coup on August 15, 1975. Photo: AFP