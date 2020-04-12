A deserted view of the Yamuna motorway that connects Delhi with Agra during a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Asia on course for worst economic slump in 40 years, World Bank says
- Widespread lockdowns in India and other regional economies freeze most normal activity
- Report warns entire region would experience an economic contraction this year
