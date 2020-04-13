An Indian soldier stands guard as a Kashmiri volunteer sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in Srinagar. Photo: AP
Three killed as Pakistan and India troops exchange heavy fire in Kashmir
- Three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes along the de facto border
- Since Friday, Pakistan’s military has charged India with repeated ceasefire violations
