Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured during a rally in Arunachal Pradesh last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India’s Modi extends nationwide lockdown until May 3
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said regions showing improvement in containing the virus may see some relaxation of restrictions later this month
- Announcing the extension, he called on employers in the country of 1.3 billion to ‘have compassion’ and ‘not fire anyone’ amid the lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured during a rally in Arunachal Pradesh last month. Photo: AP