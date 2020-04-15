Manikarnika Ghat on the banks of the Ganges river during India’s government-imposed lockdown. Photo: AFP
India’s famous Ganges funeral pyres fall silent amid coronavirus lockdown
- Typically, up to 300 bodies are brought daily to Varanasi from all around the country for cremation. Now barely 40 take place each day, all of them locals
- The usual teeming crowds of mourners, pilgrims and tourists in one of India’s holiest places are also eerily absent
