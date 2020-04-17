Bangladesh’s coastguard rescued hundreds of Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for months after failing to reach Malaysia. Photo: AP
60 Rohingya die, hundreds rescued from boat after two months at sea near Bangladesh
- A man said that after the ship was denied entry by both Malaysia and Thailand it headed back to Bangladesh where they were picked up by the coastguard
- The captain of the vessel, carrying over 500 men, women and children, was also killed in a fight with those on board
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Bangladesh’s coastguard rescued hundreds of Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for months after failing to reach Malaysia. Photo: AP