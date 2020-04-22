A man boards an ambulance at a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
How herd immunity could help India contain coronavirus
- The radical proposal underscores the challenges facing poorer developing countries – including nations like Indonesia and some in Sub-Saharan Africa
- The government has maintained its testing criteria gives an accurate tally of India’s number of cases, and says the disease is not spreading untracked
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
