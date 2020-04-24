An Indian girl poses for photographs with an Indian flag at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AP
India’s new bridge in Himalayas could potentially reignite China border dispute

  • The new bridge, which can bear 40 tons of weight, was built in Arunachal Pradesh in India’s remote northeast, a region claimed by China
  • Relations are already strained after China accused India of blocking its companies by tightening laws for foreign investment
Topic |   China-India relations
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:05pm, 24 Apr, 2020

