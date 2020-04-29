Microbiologist Elisa Granato gets an injection on Thursday as part of the first human trials in Britain for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: University of Oxford via AP
Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine effective in monkeys, heading for mass production in India
- Six animals inoculated with vaccine candidate then exposed to virus did not catch Covid-19 after 28 days
- Up to 60 million doses could be produced by Serum Institute of India this year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Microbiologist Elisa Granato gets an injection on Thursday as part of the first human trials in Britain for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: University of Oxford via AP