Indians wait to receive free food in New Delhi during an extended nationwide lockdown. Photo: Reuters
India extends world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks
- India’s biggest and most economically important cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Ahmedabad, will remain under strict lockdown
- The shutdown has pommelled India’s economy, depriving millions of day labourers of income and stranding rural migrants in cities where they can no longer afford rent or food
