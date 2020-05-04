Rohingya refugees stranded at sea are seen on a boat near the coast of Cox's Bazar. Dozens of Rohingya Muslims believed to have been on two boats were stranded at sea for weeks as they tried to reach Malaysia. Photo: AFP
After weeks at sea, Rohingya refugees sent to flood-prone island in Bangladesh
- The 28 refugees are among hundreds of minority Rohingya Muslims who have tried to travel by sea to Malaysia via Thailand
- Bangladesh has constructed facilities for 100,000 Rohingya on a muddy island, and refugees are quarantined in case of Covid-19 infection
Topic | Bangladesh
