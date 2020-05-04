A worker producing adhesive sealing tapes at a factory in Haryana, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian companies count the cost of coronavirus restrictions
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered factories to shut from March 25 and allowed some to reopen starting April 20
- Factories that have opened are operating at about a third of their capacity and others have seen demand for their products evaporate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
