Security officers enforce distancing while people queue up outside a liquor shop in New Delhi, India. Photo: EPA
India eases coronavirus lockdown, leading to brawls outside liquor stores
- There have also been clashes between police and migrant workers, who were stranded in the cities where they work due to the restrictions
- India’s easing of restrictions is primarily aimed at reviving its economy, which could be heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
