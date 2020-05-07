Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the site where a gunfight took place at Beighpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, near Srinagar, in which a top militant, Riyaz Naikoo, and a close aide were killed. Photo: EPA-EFE
India claims major victory as top Kashmir rebel leader killed in gunfight

  • Riyaz Naikoo, a former mathematics teacher, spearheaded Kashmir’s largest indigenous rebel group Hizbul Mujahideen for nearly eight years
  • As news about his death spread, India blocked mobile internet services, as it did during a months-long communication blackout last year
Associated Press
Updated: 11:19am, 7 May, 2020

