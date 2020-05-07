Smokes rise from an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, India, following a gas leak incident. Photo: AFP
At least 9 dead, hundreds injured in chemical gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India
- At least 300 have been hospitalised and hundreds evacuated after the leak at the plant in Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said officials are monitoring the crisis, while LG Chemicals said the facility was closed because of Covid-19 lockdown
