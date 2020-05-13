Kashmiri villagers run for cover as policemen chase after firing tear gas during a protest on May 13, 2020. Photo: AP
Soldiers shoot man dead in Kashmir, sparking anti-India clashes

  • Indian police said the Kashmiri man did not stop at two checkpoints, and was shot by soldiers expecting a military convoy to arrive
  • His death triggered outrage in his village, with hundreds chanting, ‘Go India, go back’, and demanding the victim’s body be returned for burial
Associated Press
Updated: 9:15pm, 13 May, 2020

