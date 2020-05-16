Migrant workers desperate to return to their homes in other Indian states wait for transport to a railway station in Ahmedabad. India’s coronavirus cases have topped 85,000, but officials say the nationwide lockdown has curbed a wider spread. Photo: AP
India overtakes China in number of coronavirus cases, as 23 migrant workers killed in crash
- India has reported over 85,000 Covid-19 infections, surpassing China’s number of cases, as officials say a strict lockdown has reduced the spread
- The seven-week lockdown has affected hundreds of millions of migrant workers, with 23 killed in a crash in Uttar Pradesh while heading home
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
