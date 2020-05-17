A health official checks the body temperatures of passengers in Chennai. Photo: AFP
India extends coronavirus lockdown until May 31 after number of cases surges
- The lockdown affecting 1.3 billion people – the world’s largest – has been in force since late March and has been devastating for India’s poor
- The lockdown extension came as India recorded its biggest single-day jump in virus cases with 4,987 new infections in the last 24 hours
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
